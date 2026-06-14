Trump Thanks Michael Cohen for Supporting His $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

Here’s something that you probably didn’t expect to see in the political world today: President Donald Trump thanking Michael Cohen, after the president’s former attorney-turned-enemy defended his $1.8 billion anti-weaponization fund.

Cohen wrote on his Substack blog on Sunday that he supported the fund — which he admitted would likely surprise his readers.

Trump then thanked him shortly after it published. He posted on Truth Social:

Thank you Michael. The Dumocrats Weaponized Government at levels never seen before, and you survived it all. They should pay the ultimate price for what they have done!!! President DJT

Cohen said he supported the fund “not because I support every person who may seek compensation through it,” nor because he believed “every claim of political persecution deserves validation.”

“I support it because I know firsthand what government weaponization looks like when it is directed at a human being,” Cohen explained.

He continued:

I know what happens when prosecutors stop seeking justice and start seeking leverage. I know what happens when anonymous leaks become substitutes for evidence. I know what happens when media narratives become more important than facts. I know what happens when investigators become convinced that the ends justify the means and that destroying one person is acceptable if it advances a larger political objective. Most importantly, I know what happens to the families caught in the crossfire.

Cohen’s post defending Trump comes after the pair have had a public falling out. The president’s ex-attorney testified against him in 2019 and 2024, and Trump has called him a “convicted liar” who has no credibility in return.

But Cohen on Sunday said he backs the anti-weaponization fund — which many MAGA critics have dubbed a “slush fund” for January 6 rioters — if the money goes to people who were genuinely targeted for their politics. He counted himself among those people.

He wrote:

If the Anti-Weaponization Fund genuinely exists to compensate victims of politically motivated investigations, selective prosecution, unlawful government leaks, abuse of prosecutorial discretion, violations of constitutional rights, and the deliberate destruction of reputations for political purposes, then I believe my experience stands among the clearest examples of why such a fund should exist in the first place. Because what happened to me was never simply about Michael Cohen. It was about Donald Trump.

Cohen added he was “collateral damage in a much larger war.”

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