Trump Touts US Can Fight Wars ‘Forever’ Thanks to ‘Virtually Unlimited’ Weapons Supply

President Donald Trump boasted on Monday that the United States could fight wars “forever” using its “virtually unlimited” weapons stockpiles, as the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran intensifies and concerns mount over America’s munitions reserves.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better.”

He added that the US has “a virtually unlimited supply of these weapons,” insisting, “Wars can be fought ‘forever,’ and very successfully, using just these supplies.”

Trump acknowledged that while there is a “good supply” of the highest-end weapons, they “are not where we want to be.”

He also used the moment to attack former President Joe Biden, who he alleged “spent all of his time, and our Country’s money, GIVING everything” to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – who the president mockingly called “P.T. Barnum.” Trump claimed his predecessor had failed to replenish stocks.

The remarks came one day after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. military’s top general raised concerns about munitions levels while planning operations against Iran. Particular attention has focused on air defense interceptors used to counter ballistic missile and drone attacks on U.S. positions in the Middle East.

The munitions concerns come as Trump has offered shifting timelines for the Iran campaign. On Sunday, he suggested it could last “four to five weeks.” On Monday, he told CNN he hoped it would not last long, claiming “we’re a little ahead of schedule,” before later reiterating the “four to five weeks” estimate while adding “we have the capability to go far longer than that.”

