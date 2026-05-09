‘For God’s Sakes!’ Fox’s Mark Levin Urges the Trump Admin to Arm the Iranian People

Fox News’ Mark Levin urged the Trump administration to arm the Iranian people on Friday night, arguing that they’ve already proven their willingness to endure horrors for their freedom.

His comments came during a conversation with host Sean Hannity in which he argued:

This is a rigid regime, it’s an ideological regime, it’s not even like a communist regime or a fascistic regime. It is a barbaric Islamist regime, and they believe Allah, God, is telling them to do this. People need to understand this is not really a nationstate regime, it is a revolutionary regime. And by revolutionary regime, I mean that their faith as they practice it tells them to conquer the world. So they’re not going to give up nukes even if they say they’re going to give up nukes at some point. They’re going be right back at it. Is that not the history over the last 47 years? I think it is. So my view is I agree with Secretary Rubio. I agree that we hit them when we have to hit them, but I don’t think tit-for-tat is going to really handle it here. It’s a good start. I do think we need to put the metal to the-, pedal to the metal, pick up where we left off militarily, keep choking them off economically. And for God’s sakes, armed these people!

We keep saying they’re in a position to rise up. Well, they rose up! These people rose up like no people I’ve ever seen before, and they lost 50,000 of their fellow citizens, most of them young people. And as I speak to you tonight, they’re being hanged one after another. They’re being raped, they’re being tortured, they’re being butchered. What else do these people have to show where they make it clear they want liberation? All I know is this, and maybe I’m wrong, but I don’t think so. When we armed the Afghan people, the mujahideen in Afghanistan, it worked. When we armed the Angolan rebels, it worked. When we armed all kinds of freedom fighters in Central and South America during the Reagan administration, we pushed communism out of there, not everywhere, but in a lot of places.

These people are ready to fight, but they can’t fight with their bare hands when they’re facing automatic weapons, and tanks, and so forth and so on. Can’t we give them a chance? I read, and it could be dead wrong, that Erdoğan in Turkey has objected to the Kurds and so forth. All I know is this: there are other people who would rise up. There are other groups that can be armed. If there’s not, we should have been working on them during the ceasefire. All I know is the CIA in the 1980s was up to the task in doing this, and we did it. Arm the people, give them a chance, keep the foot on their throat, and keep the military pressure on, and we’ll get this over with, and we will have a victory! That’s my view.