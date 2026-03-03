Stephen Colbert Mocks Congress Post-Attack Iran War Vote: ‘As Good’ as ‘Putting the Condom on’ After ‘Sex’

Stephen Colbert torched President Donald Trump’s strikes in Iran as a having sidestepped constitutional limits on war and mocked Congress for preparing to vote on authorising military action against Iran only after the president launched his operation – a move he likened to putting a condom on after sex.

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host said Trump had declared the US at war with Iran “thus going against the Constitution and the War Powers Act,” before turning his fire on lawmakers expected to weigh in on granting formal war powers.

Colbert quipped: “Just as good. Don’t worry honey, I’m gonna put the condom on right after we have sex,” before quipping that it would be “like trying to put a glove on mashed potatoes.”

The comedian drew parallels with the early 2000s, referencing the lead-up to the Iraq war under former President George W. Bush.

“Right off the top, I want to point out that an open-ended war of choice in the Middle East with no clear exit strategy or defined victory is where I got on this train,” he said. “But I will say that we have no clear idea where this is going or why it’s going there.”

Colbert, a past critic of Bush’s war in Iraq, said the former president at least sought to make a public case for his intervention.

“Now, say what you want about George W. Bush, and I did,” he said. “That guy went out there, he sold his Middle East war. That’s what the W stood for: Middle East. He was not a smart man.”

By contrast he noted that Trump devoted only three minutes to Iran during what he called the longest State of the Union address on record, days before announcing “major combat operations” in Iran.

“The man’s had longer farts,” Colbert said.

In the same monologue, Colbert also seized on the Pentagon’s branding of the campaign.

“This military mission has been dubbed Operation Epic Fury,” he said, before adding: “Fun fact: Epic Fury is an anagram for: ‘Forget Epstein.'”

The White House has defended the strikes as necessary and proportionate, while congressional leaders from both parties have signalled they will move to debate formal authorisation in the coming days.

