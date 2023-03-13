Trump Trashes DeSantis in Iowa Speech: ‘Ron Reminds Me a Lot of Mitt Romney’

Former President Donald Trump hurled what may as well be the ultimate insult in MAGA circles toward Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

He compared him to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

On Monday night in Davenport, Iowa, Trump trashed his potential rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, saying DeSantis wants to cut Social Security and Medicare. He pointed to DeSantis’s voting record as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives:

And he also fought against Social Security. He wanted to decimate it and voted against it three times. Voted against Social Security. That’s a bad one. A lot of people don’t know that, but I think they’ve been finding out over the last four weeks – one of the reasons we’re zooming in the polls, perhaps. Maybe that’s one, maybe it’s other things, too. But it’s really based on what we’ve done, I think. And on Social Security, while we’re at it, he wanted the minimum retirement age to be lifted to people that are 70 years old, a substantial increase over what it is right now. That’s a big increase, and he also voted to severely cut Medicare. I will not be cutting Medicare and I will not be cutting Social Security. We’re leaving the age where it is.

Trump then accused DeSantis of being an acolyte of former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), a renowned budget hawk who now serves on the board of Fox News. The former president called Ryan a RINO – Republican in name only – and blamed his presence on the GOP’s presidential ticket for Romney’s loss in 2012:

But you have to remember, Ron was a disciple of Paul Ryan, who is a RINO loser who currently is destroying Fox and would constantly vote against entitlements. He would just again–remember that? The wheelchair over the cliff. The Democrats used it. The wheelchair over the cliff commercial. Very effective. That was about him, but Ryan, Paul Ryan’s a big reason that Mitt Romney – I’m not a big fan of Mitt Romney – lost his election. And to be honest with you, Ron reminds me a lot of Mitt Romney. So, I don’t think you’re gonna be doing so well here. But we’re gonna find out. But those are the facts.

Earlier in the day, Trump released a video in which he said the state of Florida “was doing great long before ‘Ron DeSanctus'” became governor, using his latest nickname for DeSantis.

DeSantis previously expressed support for privatizing Social Security, but has since backed off that stance.

