Trump Blasts McConnell Hours After He’s Released from Hospital: ‘We Gotta Get Him the Hell Out’

Former President Donald Trump bashed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at a rally in Iowa on Monday night, hours after the minority leader was released from the hospital.

Last week, McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion after he tripped and fell at a dinner in Washington, D.C. He will move to a rehab facility for physical therapy before returning home.

Speaking in Davenport, Trump expressed optimism that the House of Representatives will investigate President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over the latter’s business dealings. He also referenced the 15 ballots it took for House Republicans to finally elect Kevin McCarthy speaker, calling it “a beautiful thing.”

“It was a great thing that happened, and there’s great unity in Congress,” Trump told the audience before setting his sights on the Senate minority leader.

“We do have to do something about Mitch McConnell,” he continued, as the crowd applauded. “He’s a disaster. He gets his 10 guys and they give Biden whatever they want. There’s something going on. It doesn’t make sense.”

Trump was referring to the 60-vote threshold needed to pass most legislation in the Senate, where on some occasions enough Republicans have joined the Democratic majority to vote for bills Biden wanted passed, such as the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the CHIPS and Science Act. Democrats currently hold 51 seats in the Senate.

“Nobody can understand it,” Trump added. “We gotta get him the hell out. He’s a problem, big problem. In the meantime, I hope he’s feeling well, but he’s a big problem.”

McConnell is up for reelection in 2026 and has not indicated whether he intends to run again.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

