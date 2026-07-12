Trump Unleashes More Strikes on Iran to Hold Enemy ‘Accountable’ for Strait of Hormuz Attack

The U.S. military launched more strikes against Iran at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at the direction of President Donald Trump, U.S. Central Command announced on X.

CENTCOM said it “began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable.”

Those strikes come after Iran violated the fragile ceasefire it has in place with the U.S. by attacking a Cyprus-flagged container ship on Saturday. The U.S. responded by striking Iran on Saturday.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported the U.S. hit several targets on Saturday, including “air surveillance radars, facilities for storing missiles and UAVs, missile and UAV launch sites, maritime surveillance radars, [and] ground-to-air missile launchers.”

Trump told Meet the Press on Sunday morning “we bombed the hell out of them last night.” That came during a call in which Trump honored Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) after he died on Saturday night; Graham had been a vocal supporter of the president launching Operation Epic Fury and predicted in June that if Iran dared to close the strait, Trump would “obliterate” the country.

The president also said the Strait of Hormuz remained open for all ships, despite Iran claiming it closed the strait on Saturday.

CENTCOM echoed Trump in a post on X, saying:

The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations. Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing.

The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary… pic.twitter.com/FS3TUBOZEj — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 12, 2026

Trump told NBC Iran had “agreed to a deal” on Saturday, only to turn around and attack the merchant ship hours later. The president said it was a “perfect deal” for the U.S., with Iran agreeing to never obtain a nuclear weapon; those deal talks have now been clearly put on hold as the U.S. hits Iran.

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