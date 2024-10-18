‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote

Former President Donald Trump closed a rally in Detroit on Friday with a message for women to motivate their husbands to get out and vote for him early before the Nov. 5 election.

Trump was addressing supporters when he asked women with husbands to convey to them that the country would be lost if he is not elected to a second term. He said:

Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote. Go tomorrow. It’s just starting. Go and vote. Make sure you vote and bring all our friends that want to vote for us. Tell them, “Jill. Get your fat husband off the couch. Get that – get that fat pig off the couch. Tell him to go and vote for Trump. He’s going to save our country. Get that guy the hell off our… Get him up, Jill. Slap him around. Get him up! Get him up, Jill. We want him off the couch to get out and vote.” Bring your friends and get them out after all we have been through together.

Early voting begins this weekend in Detroit and will go statewide on Oct. 26.

Trump is trailing with women nationally, the Associated Press noted. At a campaign event last month, Trump made a pitch to female voters that they would be safe if they cast ballots for him over Vice President Kamala Harris.

“You will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared. You will no longer be in danger,” Trump said in Pennsylvania. “You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected, and I will be your protector.”

The AP further reported: