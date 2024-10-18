Lindsey Graham Hits the Panic Button on Republican Fundraising: ‘We’re Getting Creamed’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged Fox News viewers to donate to Republicans because the party is “getting creamed” in fundraising.

Democrats face a tough Senate map because they must defend several seats in red or purple states. Still, the party has managed to raise more than twice as much money in battleground Senate races. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris is far outpacing former President Donald Trump when it comes to raising money.

Appearing on Friday’s Hannity, Graham made a plea to viewers to donate to boost the GOP’s chances of retaking the Senate, which Democrats control 51-49.

“The United States Senate needs to have enough Republicans to help this president enact his agenda,” he said. “I don’t want 51. I want more. So, I’m here tonight to give you a wake-up call.”You said every vote counts. Well, every donation counts, too. We’re getting creamed on the Senate when it comes to raising money. Wisconsin, Ohio, and Michigan, our candidates are being out-raised 3-1.”

Graham then urged viewers to go to his website to donate money.

“And anything you give will be divided between those three Rust Belt states – Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio,” Graham said. “We’re leading in two of the three. Fifty-three senators is a much better deal for Trump than 51.”

The senator then underscored the Senate’s role in confirming federal judges.

“What about the Supreme Court?” he added. “If he’s president of the United States, with a Republican Senate, we can have a generation of conservatives on the Supreme Court. This is a very big deal to shape the court for the next generation.”

As if to hammer home his point, Graham repeated himself.

“We’re getting creamed and outspent four and five and six and eight and 10 to one,” he said. “The conservative world needs to step up and help these men and women who are running for the Senate to help President Trump.”

He added that he is donating $600 to the effort.

Graham wasn’t the only senator begging for money on Hannity this week.

“Please,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is up for reelection. “I need your help.”

Watch above via Fox News.