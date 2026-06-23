Protester Escorted Out of Trump Rally in Pennsylvania Flipping the Bird and Shouting ‘Pedophile!’
A protester showed up to President Donald Trump’s speech in Pennsylvania, getting escorted out by security as he yelled “pedophile” and waved his middle fingers in the air.
Trump delivered remarks at a Mack Trucks factory in Macungie, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon. The White House Press Pool report noted that there were “a few protesters” outside along the roadside, including one with a “Sleepy Don” sign.
Aurélia End with AFP, the pool reporter for the speech, added that Trump toured the factory before he delivered his remarks. A short video clip of the tour was posted by White House communications aide Margo Martin.
End also noted the presence of a “heckler” in the back who “was swiftly escorted out,” and added that she “could not hear what he was shouting.”
NewsNation DC correspondent Hannah Brandt was closer to the heckler and posted video of the incident, writing that he yelled “pedophile” and was “escorted out by security as the crowd booed him.”
The video clip showed the man surrounded by security and pushed out of the crowd, as he continued to yell “pedophile.” Near the end of the clip, he raises both arms high with his middle fingers extended.
Several other reporters present shared additional posts from the incident.
CNN reporter Betsy Klein posted a photo that showed a member of the security team putting his hand over the protester’s mouth as several others held onto him.
Reuters White House reporter Jarrett Renshaw posted video from a different angle, showing the protester continuing to yell “pedophile” as he walked backwards out of the event.
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