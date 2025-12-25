Trump Announces the U.S. Has Bombed Nigeria

President Donald Trump announced on Christmas that the U.S. has bombed “Terrorist Scum” in Nigeria.

Trump has claimed there is a “genocide” against Christians in the West African nation.

“I think Nigeria is a disgrace. The whole thing is a disgrace,” the president said last month. “They’re killing people by the thousands. It’s a genocide. And I’m really angry about it.” Trump had threatened to take military action against Nigeria, which he said he has now done. Writing on Truth Social on Christmas night, the president announced:

Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries! I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper. May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues. DONALD J. TRUMP

PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Despite Trump’s claims of a Christian “genocide,” sectarian violence in Nigeria has affected several different demographics. Last month, gunmen abducted more than 50 students from a Catholic school in the central part of the country. Days later, about 25 students were kidnapped from a Muslim school in northwestern Nigeria. And on Thursday, a suspected suicide bomber struck at a mosque in northeastern Nigeria, killing five people.

As The New York Times noted, there is no singular explanation for all of the violence:

Jihadist groups are responsible for violence in the northeast against Christians and Muslims. They are also involved in economically motivated attacks by so-called bandits in the northwest. In the central part of Nigeria, clashes have long taken place between herders and farmers battling for scarce resources, which also involve ethnic and religious tensions. Lately, these attacks have become more about land grabbing by influential people, according to local residents. One unifying factor: Across the country, perpetrators can commit acts of violence with impunity. Few are ever captured or tried, and government and security officials are rarely held accountable for security lapses on their watch.

Trump did not say which people or organization(s) the strikes targeted.

In November, CNN reported that the president’s initial threat against Nigeria came after he watched a Fox News segment about violence in the country.