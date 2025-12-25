‘Did You Ever Date Her?’ Tucker Carlson Asks Matt Gaetz if He Went Out With AOC

Tucker Carlson asked former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and whether the two had ever dated.

Carlson interviewed Gaetz on Monday’s edition of The Tucker Carlson Show, where the former congressman said Ocasio-Cortez changed drastically after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“AOC is a very different person today than when she got to Congress,” Gaetz said, before saying Ocasio-Cortez complimented his successful effort in 2023 to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “When we were ousting McCarthy, like, she came up to me and was like, ‘You know, I really respect this because I’ll be honest. We don’t have the guts to do this on our side.'”

Carlson responded by asking Gaetz what AOC is like in private and whether Gaetz had dated her:

CARLSON: What’s she like? GAETZ: Before January 6th, she was incredibly chummy with Republicans in Congress, would regularly come over to our side, sit down hang out talk about her day. CARLSON: Did you ever date her? GAETZ: I did not, no. CARLSON: Did you try? GAETZ: No. And uh, not my cup of tea. But she, after January 6th, treated us all like we had horns or something.

Carlson responded by mocking Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that she suffered trauma on Jan. 6.

“You can’t be in charge of anything if you’re a terrified little girl,” he said. “Sorry.”

“Yeah, but we are a society that is increasingly built on grievance identity,” Gaetz replied. “You are the grievance that you can access.”

Carlson and Gaetz have had something of a reconciliation in recent years. In March 2021, Carlson, then a Fox News host, interviewed the then-congressman, who at the time was under federal investigation for possibly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz denied having done so and was never charged. During the interview, Gaetz caught Carlson off guard.

“You and I went to dinner about two years ago, your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her,” Gaetz said at the time. “And she was actually threatened by the FBI, told that if she wouldn’t cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme that she could face trouble.”

“I don’t remember the woman you’re speaking of or the context at all, honestly,” Carlson replied.

Gaetz did not appear on Carlson’s Fox show until exactly one year later, when the host recalled his previous exchange with Gaetz as being “one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted.”

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show.