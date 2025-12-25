Shane Gillis Says Nick Fuentes Is ‘Wild’ But ‘Still Funny as F***’

During a Joe Rogan Experience episode released Thursday, comedian Shane Gillis described white supremacist Nick Fuentes as “wild,” but “still funny as f***.”

“There’s like a whole group of people that feel very unrepresented in the world,” said podcaster Joe Rogan of Fuentes, “especially like young men. Here you got this young guy with a very high verbal IQ, and he also does a lot of sh*t posting, a lot of talking sh*t, a lot of trolling, says women shouldn’t be allowed to vote — wild sh*t,” to which Gillis agreed.

Rogan went on to mention Fuentes’ recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, which he described as “an expert sparring with someone who thought they were an expert, saying the pair were “playing two totally different games.”

“I agree,” said Gillis. “The thing that people try to get Fuentes on is that he’s still funny as f***. So that’s where you’re in a lot of trouble.”

Rogan then mentioned the moment during the early December interview in which Piers Morgan said to Fuentes, “I just find it extraordinary that you would think the Holocaust could ever be something that we could joke about, to which he responded, “Why? Too soon?”

“He’s wild,” Gillis said through laughter. “You could see Piers going, ‘Aw, f***,'” added Rogan. “[Piers] got hit with a missile on that one.”

Additionally, earlier in the episode, Gillis jokingly suggested that Fuentes should be the next Catholic president, after Rogan noted that there’d only been one in U.S. history — former President John F. Kennedy.

“[Former President Joe] Biden, too,” said Gillis, to which Rogan responded, “Allegedly.”

“He could probably win in a few years,” said Rogan on a potential Fuentes presidential bid.

