Trump LOSES IT on Fox News for Carrying Harris Rally and Letting ‘Perverts’ Advertise on the Network

Former President Donald Trump raged against Fox News for covering presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s campaign rallies in a post on Truth Social Monday, as well as complaining about airing of ads created by anti-Trump groups.

“Why is FoxNews putting on Crazy Kamala Harris Rallies? Why do they allow the perverts at the failed and disgraced Lincoln Project to advertise on FoxNews?” he asked rhetorically. “Even Mr. Kellyanne Conway, a man so badly hurt and humiliated by his wife (she must have done some really NASTY things to him, because he is CRAZY!), is advertising on FoxNews. We have to WIN WITHOUT FOX!”

The anti-Trump Lincoln Project was founded by a collection of ex-GOP operatives — including George Conway, the ex-husband of Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway — in 2019 and quickly evolved into a progressive PAC supporting Democrats of all stripes. It has been criticized over its handling of sexual harassment allegations against of one of its founders, John Weaver, who is no longer with the group.

Conway, a conservative lawyer turned political commentator and activist, stepped back from his duties with The Lincoln Project in August 2020 citing family reasons. He is now the president of the Anti-Psychopath PAC, which according to its website “is dedicated to highlighting Donald Trump’s mental instability, bringing it to the forefront of national discussion. We’re doing everything we can — from television and digital ads, to billboards, to voter education programs — to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the White House.”

The PAC recently ran the following ad, in which Conway personally appears and declares that “Donald Trump has never ever been right in the head” on Fox News, ESPN, and the Golf Channel in the Palm Beach, Florida and Bedminster, New Jersey areas in an apparently attempt to get Trump’s attention, following the Lincoln Project’s strategy of ads seemingly aimed at needling the former president personally.

We are reminding Donald Trump that he has never been right in the head. OUR NEW AD is running on Fox News, ESPN, and the Golf Channel in Palm Beach and Bedminster for the next two weeks! pic.twitter.com/dUCG6WWrPi — Anti-Psychopath PAC (@PsychoPAC24) July 25, 2024

Trump and his camp have been extremely critical of Fox throughout the 2024 election cycle. Earlier this month, the former president ripped the network for “PUTTING ON THE ENEMY” and his son, Donald Trump Jr., claimed that he had been “blacklisted” by it, though Fox pointed out that he was scheduled to appear later that same week.