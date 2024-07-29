Fan Trolls U.S. Women’s Basketball Team With Caitlin Clark Sign at Olympics

Caitlin Clark’s international fame was made evident when a fan made a sign about her in an effort to troll the U.S. women’s team at the Olympics.

The national team played its first game at the Olympics on Monday against Japan. During pre-game warmups, several of the players were captured on video pointing at a sign and seemingly talking about it. First, center A’ja Wilson got the attention of forward Alyssa Thomas and pointed in the direction of the sign. Thomas looked and laughed.

Then, Wilson turned to center Brittney Griner to tell her about it. Griner looked at the sign and said, “Oh wow.”

Golden State Warriors reporter Kerith Burke — who posted the video online — then turned the camera around to show what the players were talking about. Just a few rows off the floor was a fan with a sign that read, “You need Caitlin Clark to beat us.”

Team USA 👀 a sign that reads, “You need Caitlin Clark to beat us.” USA-Japan tipping off shortly. pic.twitter.com/ymyJ6mSuXQ — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) July 29, 2024

Clark is considered by many to be most notable snub from this year’s Olympic team. After taking the country by storm during her historic college career at Iowa, she established herself as one of the WNBA’s best point guards before the league went on break for the Olympics. She also helped the WNBA All-Star team beat the Olympic team during All-Star Weekend.