Trump Showers Travis Kelce With Praise a Few Months After Declaring He Hates Taylor Swift in Wild Ride of a Super Bowl Preview

President Donald Trump showered Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with praise on Friday in a zany Super Bowl preview that touched on politics, NFL rules, and his evaluation of the players set to take the field on Sunday.

“Two great Quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching! If they would only get rid of that really weird looking new Kickoff ‘deal,’ which actually makes football more dangerous, they would be doing everybody, especially the fans, a big favor,” wrote Trump in a post on Truth Social. “ANYWAY, IT WILL BE A GREAT GAME!!! I’ll be doing the interview, before the game, at 3:00 P.M. There hasn’t been one in four years (Gee, I wonder why?).”

Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden, repeatedly declined offers to submit to the traditional high-profile pre-Super Bowl interview.

The president’s praise of Kelce comes as somewhat of a surprise given his disdain for the future Hall-of-Famer’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Asked about Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 election last September, Trump replied “Well, I actually like Mrs., I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan. I was not a Taylor Swift, and it was just a question of time. She couldn’t, you couldn’t possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn’t possibly endorse him. But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it at the, in the marketplace. But no, I like Brittany. I think Brittany is great. Brittany got a lot of news last week. She’s a big, she’s a big MAGA fan. That’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift.”

A few days later, Trump followed up his warning about Swift’s commercial prospects with a post that read “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Asked about Trump’s planned attendance at the Super Bowl this week, Kelce said it was “awesome” and “a great honor.”

“I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool,” he added.