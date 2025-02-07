Snoop Dogg Takes a Shot at Legendary Coach Bill Belichick and His Significantly Younger Girlfriend During NFL Honors Monologue

Snoop Dogg addressed the elephant in the room during his NFL Honors opening monologue Thursday when he joked about Bill Belichick’s much younger girlfriend.

Not long after Belichick’s final season coaching the New England Patriots, he and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson made their relationship public. At the time of writing, Hudson is 24 while Belichick is 72.

Naturally, a relationship with that kind of age gap raised eyebrows across the sports world. During the Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joked that Belichick was obsessed with talking about Foxborough High School because “you were scouting your new girlfriend.”

On Thursday night, Belichick and Hudson walked the red carpet ahead of the NFL’s award show. For his opening monologue, Snoop made sure to acknowledge them.

“It is an honor to be hosting this because I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” Snoop said. “I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys were good; I remember back when the Chiefs were bad; and I remember — what was it — Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

The broadcast then cut to the couple. Belichick laughed it off while Hudson’s jaw dropped before she also joined in the laughter.

Watch above via Fox.