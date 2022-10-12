Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Trump-Backed Republican a Day After Leaving the Democratic Party

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii made her first endorsement since announcing on Tuesday she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party.

The honor goes to Joe Kent, who rode an endorsement from former President Donald Trump to a win over incumbent Rep. Jamie Herrera Butler in the Republican primary for Washington’s third congressional district.

Kent, a U.S. Army veteran and first-time candidate for office, tweeted a video of Gabbard’s endorsement on Wednesday.

I’m honored to be endorsed by @TulsiGabbard! Tulsi is leading the political realignment to put our families & our nation 1st. This movement is about our common love for our nation, not political labels. Join us & lets take our nation back! pic.twitter.com/Hq4j7TuqqN — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) October 12, 2022

“President Biden, Pelosi, and Perez’s policies of open borders have led to a crime and drug epidemic that’s killing people and making us less safe,” she began, referring to Kent’s opponent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. “My friend Joe Kent is a fighter. He’s dedicated his life to ensuring the safety, security, and freedom of the American people and our country.”

Gabbard and Kent have made several appearances on Fox News this year, particularly on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where Gabbard has even been a guest host.

The Trump-backed Kent has falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged against the former president.

Gabbard, who has slammed her former party on immigration and national security in particular, has been largely silent on whether she remains a supporter of important Democratic Party planks such as abortion rights and action on climate change.

