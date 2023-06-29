‘Was He Alive That Day?’: Chris Christie Tears Into Ron DeSantis’ ‘Ridiculous’ J6 Remarks

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie tore into his rival Ron DeSantis’ remarks about the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol on Wednesday, calling them “one of the most ridiculous answers I’ve heard in this race so far.”

DeSantis was asked in New Hampshire on Tuesday whether he believed Trump “violated the peaceful transfer of power, a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold” on January 6, 2021 with his insistence that the election had been rigged.

DeSantis replied, “I wasn’t anywhere near Washington that day. I have nothing to do with what happened that day. Obviously, I didn’t enjoy seeing, you know, what happened, but we’ve gotta go forward on this stuff. We cannot be looking backwards and be mired in the past.”

Reacting to DeSantis’ answer on CNN, Wednesday, Christie said, “He wasn’t anywhere near Washington. Did he have a TV? Was he alive that day? Did he see what was going on? I mean, that’s one of the most ridiculous answers I’ve heard in this race so far.”

He continued:

You don’t have an opinion about January 6th except to say, I didn’t particularly enjoy what happened? People were killed. People were killed, Kaitlan, as you know that day, on Capitol Hill, defending the Capitol. We had members of Congress who were running for their lives. We had people trying to hunt down the Vice President of the United States, chanting ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ And Donald Trump the entire time sat outside the Oval Office, that little dining room of his, eating a well-done cheeseburger and watching TV and doing nothing to stop what was going on until it got to the point where even he could no longer stand it.

“And Ron DeSantis doesn’t have any opinion on that?” Christie questioned.

Christie then told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that if he were asked the question, “I would say it was one of the most disgraceful days in American history and that the president was principally responsible for it. One, through the conduct and his words from election night forward, inciting people and insisting that the election was stolen when it wasn’t.”

DeSantis has previously indicated that he would consider pardoning both Trump and those involved in January 6.

Watch above via CNN.

