Watch a Dozen White Women Flagellate Themselves on Their Own Racism in Wild Scene From ‘Deconstructing Karen’ Doc

It didn’t take long for sparks to fly on CBC’s recent special Deconstructing Karen in which white women have the “wildest dinner party of their lives,” according to the network.

Hosted by Race2Dinner co-founders Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, the special included the two hosting a collection of white women for dinner and discussing the topic of race. The duo have built a lucrative business out of charging women to invite them to dinner so the two can inform their customers just how racist they are.

“When I said that I am racist, I am racist against black people,” Rao announced during the dinner party. “So it’s institutional. Indians are institutionally racist against black people.”

The co-host said the point of the gathering was “dismantling” white supremacy. At one point, Rao recalled a story of a Black Lyft driver telling her to put her hands up and act calm if they were pulled over by police. When one guest expressed shock at this, Rao informed the room such shock actually apparently upholds white supremacy.

“That’s the way he lives. That’s his reality,” Jackson said before co-host jumped back in.

“I also want to ask to stop acting shocked. Part of white feminism is acting so surprised when we tell you —” Rao said before being interrupted by another guest.

“Why are you telling us not to act the that way we act if it is surprising? To me, that is surprising,” the guest said.

“Because that upholds white supremacy,” Rao announced.

According to her, expressing shock at tales of racism pushes blame for said racism away from the listener.

“When people of color trust you enough to tell you their story, believe us without expressing shock because when you express shock, it pushes you away from the blame,” she said.

“That makes me very angry,” the guest said, adding at another point that the hosts were perhaps over exaggerating their depiction of racism, saying, “I’m not saying there’s not racism. Absolutely not. I’m just saying I don’t see it.”

Jackson jumped in after her co-host gave a lesson on acting shocked, saying she doesn’t “expect” anything from white women because they’ve never done anything for her.

“I expect nothing of you because you have never given me anything,” she told the room. “I can’t trust you.”

