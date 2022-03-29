Jon Stewart Interviewed a Complete Lunatic and Agreed with Her

Are you a White woman racked with racial guilt and too much disposable income? Fret not. For a cool $2,500, you can enlist the services of something called Race2Dinner, whose helpful grifters employees will come to your house, eat your food, and tell you how racist you are.

No, this isn’t a story out of The Babylon Bee. It is indeed a real thing.

“Race2Dinner experiences include two hours with Regina Jackson and Saira Rao for 8 white women,” the business’ website states. “Participants also receive pre-dinner support and post-dinner consulting with our Resident White Woman, Lisa Bond.”

Dinner attendees can expect to be asked questions such as, “What was a racist thing you did recently?”

One of the goals is to get White people to understand that “as a white person in America, you are an active participant in upholding white supremacy.”

As batty and fringe as all that sounds, for some reason the aforementioned Lisa Bond appeared on a recent episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart, where the host sided with her during an argument with Andrew Sullivan.

On Thursday, Jon Stewart kicked off a segment titled, “The problem with White people.” The mere utterance of these words sent his studio audience into uproarious applause before he even made a single joke about it.

Bond is straight out of the Robin DiAngelo mold of race “experts” who believe that all White people are complicit in perpetuating White supremacy. As a corollary, White people who object to this contention are said to be displaying “White fragility.”

The “White fragility” refrain is a classic ad hominem attack whereby the argument is dismissed not on its merits but rather on who is advancing it. The tactic is designed to insulate these insane views from criticism and has become increasingly popular among idiots.

Anyway, Stewart and Sullivan were arguing about the United States and its record on race before Bond eventually jumped in to say she “did not come on this show sit here and argue with another White man.”

STEWART: Andrew, you’re not living on the same fucking planet we are. Honestly. I really don’t think you are. [applause] SULLIVAN: I think you’re not living, I think you are not living on the planet most Americans are, which is why this kind of extremism, this anti-White extremism is losing popular support, is creating a backlash, is gonna elect Republicans and undo a lot of the good you think you’re doing. BOND: This is what happens when you don’t talk about it. This is what happens when White people don’t talk about it, is, you have racist dogwhistle tropes like this that actually perpetuate and perpetuate and perpetuate. [mindless applause] So I am–and I did not come on this show sit here and argue with another White man. That’s one of the reasons that we don’t even engage White men at Race2Dinner. [more mindless applause] You know, because quite honestly if White men were going to do something about racism, you had 400 years. You coulda done it. [yet more dumb cheering] SULLIVAN: I am 58 years old. BOND: I’m shutting you down right now. SULLIVAN: I am not responsible for anyone before me. BOND: The point is I am so tired of just engaging in this conversation and this deep hurt that Andrew has about talking about racism…. All of us White people do this. I don’t care if we say we’re abolitionists. I don’t care if we say we’re progressive. I don’t care if we are literally members of the KKK. Every single White person upholds these systems and structures of White supremacy and we have got to talk about it. [ibid] STEWART: If I could finger snap, I would finger snap right now. SULLIVAN: We’ll you’d be finger-snapping her calling me a racist, Jon. STEWART: You’ve been doing a pretty good job with it yourself there, so.

It goes without saying that once you declare you’re not interested in debating with a person of a given race or gender, you have lost the argument. Furthermore, if making the case that every White person is ipso facto guilty of upholding White supremacy requires a built-in escape hatch like “White fragility,” then it must not be a very good one.

Watch woke masochism above via The Problem with Jon Stewart.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.