Secretary Ben Carson appeared before Congress for an oversight hearing of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and stumbled a bit when Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) asked about REOs.

As noted on Realtor.com ‘REO’ stands for ‘Real Estate Owned’ and is defined as “houses that have been seized by banks or other lenders from people who are unable to pay their mortgages.” But the term appeared to be outside the lexicon of Sec. Carson.

When asked the question about REOs, Carson responded “An Oreo?” Porter repeated herself, and Carson tried again, correctly guessing “Real estate….?” Like a frustrated school teacher, Porter then prompted Carson like she was dealing with a child sounding out a new word.

Porter herself found the entire back and forth absurd enough to share via Twitter.

I asked @SecretaryCarson about REOs – a basic term related to foreclosure – at a hearing today. He thought I was referring to a chocolate sandwich cookie. No, really. pic.twitter.com/cYekJAkRag — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) May 21, 2019

Before entering politics Dr. Carson enjoyed a well-regarded career as a surgeon. During the 2016 Republican primaries, he then enjoyed a visible political career which ultimately led his appointment to a cabinet position in the Trump administration, though he has ostensibly admitted that his medical training has very little to do with the Department of Housing and Urban Development that he oversees.

