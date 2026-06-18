Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) was caught in an awkward moment on Capitol Hill on Thursday as she was confronted about President Donald Trump’s Iran deal.

In a video shared by CNN’s Kit Maher on X, the network’s chief Capitol Hill correspondent Manu Raju is seen asking Collins if the memorandum of understanding, which was signed by Trump at the Palace of Versailles in France on Wednesday, was “successful, in your opinion,” while she was in the elevator.

“I have not reviewed the–“ Collins said as the doors closed.

But Collins was not out of the woods yet, as the doors reopened, much to the chagrin of the lawmaker and a pair of her visibly frustrated staffers.

“You haven’t reviewed the MOU yet?” Raju asked as Collins scolded him for blocking the door.

Another reporter asked: “Do you think this is a good deal for the United States?”

“So I have not yet had a chance to review-” said Collins, who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, as the doors closed again.

This time, they stayed closed.

Collins is now engaged in a high-stakes battle to keep her Senate seat as she faces embattled Democrat Graham Platner in the Pine Tree State.

Collins has been endorsed by Trump, despite her voting to convict the president during his 2021 impeachment.

Nearly 24 hours after the 14 points were released yesterday, Sen. Susan Collins tells @mkraju "I have not reviewed the MOU yet," when pressed on whether the war was successful. pic.twitter.com/bejDlmme31 — Kit Maher (@KitMaherCNN) June 18, 2026

Watch above via X.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!