WATCH: Lawmaker Gets Video-Bombed By His Pussycat Live During Committee Session

Scottish MP John Nicolson went viral this week after his cat Rojo video-bombed him during a parliamentary committee discussion on children’s television.

As Nicolson argued in favor of subtitles being on by default on children’s television shows to boost literacy, the MP’s cat suddenly appeared, waving its bushy tail in front of the camera.

“Rocco, put your tail down please” 🐈 MP John Nicolson’s cat interrupts a virtual committee meetinghttps://t.co/DrY1ijRKyA pic.twitter.com/SgSE3YMVZX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 14, 2020

Laughter from others on the committee could be heard as Nicolson said, “I apologize for my cat’s tail.”

Nicolson was eventually forced to push the cat’s tail away, telling it, “Rojo, put your tail down please.”

The clip, of course, went wild on social media.

This pussy really 'pawsed' this committee's proceedings 😅 John Nicolson was in the middle of asking about the use of subtitles on children’s TV when his cat Rocco decided to parade his tail in front of the SNP MP's face. pic.twitter.com/qGgo8REx2N — RT UK (@RTUKnews) July 15, 2020

"put your tail down" John Nicolson's cat photobombs Parliament meeting https://t.co/I0jyZQuEP0 via @nypost — Cheryl Casone (@cherylcasone) July 14, 2020

Following the session, Nicolson boasted of Rojo’s newfound fame on social media, tweeting, “For all Rojo’s new fans (thousands across the world it seems) – you’ve seen the tail. Here’s the face.”

For all Rojo’s new fans (thousands across the world it seems) – you’ve seen the tail. Here’s the face. pic.twitter.com/yKfEKbvJRL — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 14, 2020

A number of people have written, trying to set Rojo up on a blind date. Several have suggested he should hook up with Choupette. As his agent can I just make it clear he’ll never marry for money. pic.twitter.com/PXhPkZhWHa — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) July 14, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]