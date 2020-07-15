comScore

WATCH: Lawmaker Gets Video-Bombed By His Pussycat Live During Committee Session

By Charlie NashJul 15th, 2020, 10:38 am

Scottish MP John Nicolson went viral this week after his cat Rojo video-bombed him during a parliamentary committee discussion on children’s television.

As Nicolson argued in favor of subtitles being on by default on children’s television shows to boost literacy, the MP’s cat suddenly appeared, waving its bushy tail in front of the camera.

Laughter from others on the committee could be heard as Nicolson said, “I apologize for my cat’s tail.”

Nicolson was eventually forced to push the cat’s tail away, telling it, “Rojo, put your tail down please.”

The clip, of course, went wild on social media.

Following the session, Nicolson boasted of Rojo’s newfound fame on social media, tweeting, “For all Rojo’s new fans (thousands across the world it seems) – you’ve seen the tail. Here’s the face.”

