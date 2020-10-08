Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. ET Thursday after it was revealed that a militia planned to kidnap and kill her.

It was reported on Thursday that an anti-government militia had planned to kidnap Whitmer and make her stand “trial.”

According to the New York Times, six men were charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping after plotting “to carry out the kidnapping before the presidential election.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also held a Thursday press conference on the plot.

An FBI agent reportedly wrote that “Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” and that the militia “decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

Watch live above, via the Washington Post.

