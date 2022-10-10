WATCH: Michael Flynn Praises ‘Bold’ Putin While Dismissing Zelensky as ‘A Dangerous Fool’

Michael Flynn blasted Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dangerous fool,” while referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as an example of a “bold” leader.

The former national security advisor to former President Donald Trump appeared on The Mel K Show on Saturday and at one point discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden recently warned the world is more in danger of “armageddon” than it has been in decades thanks to Putin’s ongoing invasion. According to Flynn though, it’s actually Zelensky everyone should fear.

Flynn offered praise for Putin and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, calling them “bold leaders” who are facing the “new world order.”

“We have got to pay attention because these are not shy leaders. These are bold leaders who have everything at stake in terms of protecting their country,” Flynn said in a clip flagged on social media by Ron Filipkowski.

The controversial conservative leader theorized that Putin could be capable of anything because he’s facing a “dangerous fool” in Zelensky, as well as a “new world order” looking to cut up Russia like a “steak.” As for what makes up this supposed “new world order,” Flynn name checked the United States, the European Union, and “parts of the west.”

Flynn blasted Zelensky for recommending “preventative” strikes against Russia to prevent potential nuclear war. This kind of talk, Flynn said, could very well lead to a dangerous end. Zelensky’s comments earned him pushback, but Ukraine claimed since then that the president was referring to economic sanctions.

“Anybody who is recommending that we can even consider a limited nuclear strike thinking that that’s going to be the end of it, that they all back off, is not only foolish, they’re a dangerous fool,” he said. “We have many of them at that elite level of this new world order.”

