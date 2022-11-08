WATCH: Mick Mulvaney Comes Out Against Trump in 2024 Because ‘He’s the One Republican Who Can Lose’

Former Trump Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told the co-hosts of CNBC’s Squawk Box that he is opposed to former President Donald Trump running for office in 2024 because he is the “one Republican who can lose.”

Mulvaney served as Acting Chief of Staff from January 2019 to March 2020, which coincided with Trump’s alleged withholding of military aid to Ukraine in return for political dirt on President Joe Biden, for which the former president was impeached.

After a day of rumors that Trump was going to announce his bid for 2024 during a Monday night rally, the former president announced that he would make another announcement on November 15th, the details of which Mulvaney mocked with the eerie precision of someone who has spent a lot of time with the 45th president. He then pivoted to Trump’s political fortunes in the coming years.

“Do I think he’s going to run? Probably. Do I think he’s going to win a Republican primary? Probably,” he asserted. “There are a few people who could beat him,” he continued. DeSantis could beat him.”

“Would you support him?” asked Joe Kernen.

“In a Republican primary? No,” Mulvaney replied. “I’m ready for a generational change in my party. Ron Desantis would make a great president, Tim Scott would make a great president, Nikki Haley would make a great president, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, go down the list, they are all in my generation.”

“But if he is the nominee, you’d have to…?” Kernen pressed to which Mulvaney comically sighed. A surprised Kerned says, “you wouldn’t!?”

“I think he is the only Republican who could lose, Joe,” Mulvaney explained. After demurring on how he’d vote in a Trump vs. Biden race, the former White House Chief of Staff explained further.

“If Trump runs and wins and he’s in the general against Biden, it won’t make a difference it is Biden, it’s Trump versus Trump; it will be a referendum on Donald Trump,” he explained.

“One of the few people to beat Donald Trump is Donald Trump,” he continued. “That’s what happened in 2020. Everybody voted for or against Trump. If Trump is on the ticket, it is about him.”

