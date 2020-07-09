New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Black Lives Matter mural was painted outside President Donald Trump’s Trump Tower on 5th Avenue Thursday.

Videos posted to social media showed workers painting the right yellow mural outside Trump Tower just before noon.

Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/VE6MT80qDI — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 9, 2020

From Fifth Avenue to Fulton Street to Richmond Terrace, NYC has a message for the world: #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/wtkzCHpURm — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 9, 2020

It’s happening: the Black Lives Matter mural is being painted today in front of Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/7WodMnkoKQ — Sarah Jorgensen (@SarahLJorgensen) July 9, 2020

NYC municipal workers painted a huge ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER’ mural outside Trump Tower this morning pic.twitter.com/tnsXkLWBBK — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 9, 2020

City DOT crews about to shut Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th So painting of #BLM mural can begin in front of Trump Tower. @NYCMayor @realDonaldTrump @1010WINS pic.twitter.com/sFljpoMVgl — glenn schuck (@glennschuck) July 9, 2020

Work on the massive #BlackLivesMatter mural along Fifth Ave. in front of Trump Tower has begun @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/Q2Y5b6IVcy — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) July 9, 2020

de Blasio himself also painted part of the mural on Thursday.

.@NYCMayor painting part of “L” in Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower. Joined by @BKBoroHall and Rev. Al Sharpton. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/VBNT1XKzzz — Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) July 9, 2020

“President Trump said that we would be denigrating the luxury of 5th Avenue. Let me tell you, we are not denigrating anything. We are liberating 5th Avenue,” said de Blasio during a speech at the mural. “Who built this city? Who built this nation and never got the acknowledgment, the recognition, the compensation?”

Mayor de Blasio just arrived with @TheRevAl and @NYCFirstLady. Responding to President Trump’s remarks last week where he said #BLM mural will denigrate 5th Ave. Mayor said they are here to “liberate” it @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/Gfym3sTEqO — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) July 9, 2020

Last week, President Trump called the then-proposed sign a “symbol of hate.”

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” complained Trump on Twitter. “This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’.”

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!” he concluded.

