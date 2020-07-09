comScore

WATCH: Official NYC Black Lives Matter Mural Painted Outside Trump Tower

By Charlie NashJul 9th, 2020, 12:28 pm

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Black Lives Matter mural was painted outside President Donald Trump’s Trump Tower on 5th Avenue Thursday.

Videos posted to social media showed workers painting the right yellow mural outside Trump Tower just before noon.

de Blasio himself also painted part of the mural on Thursday.

“President Trump said that we would be denigrating the luxury of 5th Avenue. Let me tell you, we are not denigrating anything. We are liberating 5th Avenue,” said de Blasio during a speech at the mural. “Who built this city? Who built this nation and never got the acknowledgment, the recognition, the compensation?”

Last week, President Trump called the then-proposed sign a “symbol of hate.”

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” complained Trump on Twitter. “This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon’.”

“Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!” he concluded.

