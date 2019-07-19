Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who blocked the swift passage of a bill funding medical care for 9/11 first responders, awkwardly attempted to run away from a local New York reporter and told him to watch Fox News.

Our @JVittalTV on Thursday questioned Kentucky Senator Rand Paul about his objection to an attempt to quickly pass a bill ensuring the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund never runs out of money. Here is video of their exchange. pic.twitter.com/Dxx3yEnGlp — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) July 18, 2019

New York City local station NY1 posted a video of the encounter Thursday, showing Paul ducking questions from Jeevan Vittal on blocking the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund bill.

“If you watch Fox News … if you tell your viewers to tune into Fox News, we’ve got some great stuff there,” Paul said.

Paul repeatedly avoids answering Vittal’s questions on his motivations for blocking the bill.

Paul has come under heavy fire for blocking the passage of the bill, especially from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) who had attempted to pass the House-backed bill via unanimous consent.

“I am deeply disappointed that my colleague has just objected to the desperately needed and urgent bill for our 9/11 first responders. A bipartisan bill that just earned over 400 votes in the House of Representatives, and has 73 co-sponsors in this chamber,” Gillibrand said after Paul blocked the bill last week.

Paul has contended he is concerned about debt and wants to offset it by cutting other programs.

