A new Morning Consult poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders is the second most popular senator with his constituents for the U.S. Alternatively, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the fifth least popular.

The most popular senator among his constituents is Angus King of Maine. The two most popular senators are both Independents, take that for what you will.

King had a 62% approval rating and a 28% disapproval among constituents in his state, while Sanders had a 62% approval and a 32% disapproval in his state of Vermont.

Another Democratic Presidential candidate, Amy Klobuchar, ranked sixth most popular, with a 56% approval among Minnesotans.

Mitch McConnell was the least popular senator among his constituents in the country. He has a 36% approval and 50% disapproval in Kentucky (the rest were “unsure”).

While one of Maine’s senators may have the highest popularity, the other, Sen. Susan Collins, is the second least popular. New Jersey’s Bob Menendez follows Collins. Sens Rand Paul and Chuck Grassley are also on the least popular list.

Interestingly, of the 53 GOP senators, only 2 poll better among Republicans in their state than President Donald Trump, Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. John Thune.

Sticking with the Trump train still pays off among Republicans. Sen. Ben Sasse, who was once an outspoken critic of the president’s, has recently kept quiet with his Trump criticisms. And it’s helping in the polls- his approval among Nebraska Republicans has risen 14 points over the last two quarters.

Less surprisingly, Republican voters tend to be more critical of female senators than male senators. Female Republican senators polled an average of 11 points lower than male (+40 compared to +51).

Democratic voters have a more favorable view of female Democratic senators than male Democratic senators, and a slightly less favorable view of female Republican senators than male Republican senators.

[Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images]

