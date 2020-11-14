comScore

WATCH: Trump Greets His Fans at Million MAGA March in DC On His Way To Golf Course

By Caleb HoweNov 14th, 2020, 11:12 am

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Protesters and supporters poured into Washington, D.C. in droves on Saturday for what has been called a “Million MAGA March” in support of President Donald Trump. And Trump himself made a surprise appearance to greet the fans just ahead of the scheduled official start.

According to pool reports, Trump made his cameo while en route to his Sterling, Virginia golf resort.

The president’s drive-by was captured on video and shared on Twitter, to the extent that anything can get through the puerile antics of juvenile K-Pop stans.

The crowd naturally had a strong reaction.

MSNBC and C-SPAN have already been carrying video from the scene, and we’ll have more from the coverage of this demonstration in D.C. throughout the day.

