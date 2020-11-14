Protesters and supporters poured into Washington, D.C. in droves on Saturday for what has been called a “Million MAGA March” in support of President Donald Trump. And Trump himself made a surprise appearance to greet the fans just ahead of the scheduled official start.

According to pool reports, Trump made his cameo while en route to his Sterling, Virginia golf resort.

The president’s drive-by was captured on video and shared on Twitter, to the extent that anything can get through the puerile antics of juvenile K-Pop stans.

The crowd naturally had a strong reaction.

President Trump just drove by the #MillionMAGAMarch in DC and the crowd went crazy. I ran along side the motorcade. Notice him waving right after you see security walking beside the car. pic.twitter.com/EQMFogOVN4 — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) November 14, 2020

Trump supporters making their way down to Freedom Plaza, for a March in an hour. Chanting “Trump 2020, USA and Stop the Steal.” ⁦@CBCAlerts⁩ ⁦@CBCNews⁩ #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Zs9eiPya2e — Marie Morrissey (@CBCMarie) November 14, 2020

lol Trump just cheesin driving through a MAGA march pic.twitter.com/AaQtE9k3I4 — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) November 14, 2020

MSNBC and C-SPAN have already been carrying video from the scene, and we’ll have more from the coverage of this demonstration in D.C. throughout the day.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]