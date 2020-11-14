comScore

Build Back … Batter? K-Pop Fans Ruin Million MAGA March Hashtag with Pancakes

By Tommy ChristopherNov 14th, 2020, 10:43 am

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Fans of the K-Pop musical genre took over a hashtag intended to promote Saturday’s so-called “Million MAGA March” in Washington, DC by spamming it with images of pancakes.

The hashtags #MillionMAGAMarch and #MAGAMillionMarch were intended to whip up support for the demonstrations, which President Donald Trump hinted he might even attend in person, in a tweet that was flagged by Twitter.

But by the time those hashtags became top trending topics on Saturday, it was with thousands of homages to pancakes. The gaga apparently originated with an actor named Shea Depmore, per Business Insider:

K-pop fans are using the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag to post pictures of pancakes in protest of the pro-Trump rally taking place on Saturday afternoon.

Actor Shea Depmore urged her followers on Twitter and TikTok to post the pictures of pancakes, instead of counter-protesting in person at the Million MAGA March, due to take place in Washington, DC.

“Proud Boys and mega-mad MAGAers are descending upon D.C this Saturday for the Million MAGA March. I’ve seen many on this app rightfully warn people to stay away, as these fools come strapped and they’re angry,” Depmore said in a video posted to Twitter and TikTok on November 12. “But I don’t want these Proud Boys to be proud.”

And so they did. Many Twitter users were enthused.

Were some of those a little too… flip?

Fun fact: the pickings are pretty slim over at Getty Images when you search “pancakes,” hence the less-than-timely but still arresting photo of Howard Dean and a mid-air flapack, circa 2004.

