‘We Want Trump!’ Watch Crowd Go Wild as DeSantis Literally Overshadowed By Trump at Iowa State Fair – With Planes
Donald Trump literally overshadowed Ron DeSantis — with planes – at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, flying over the event and prompting the throngs of GOP voters to chant “we want Trump!” while the Florida governor was flipping burgers and trying to woo support.
DeSantis is currently trailing Trump in The Hawkeye State by double digits, and the rest of the field is even further behind. But all the GOP candidates look to improve their standing with appearances at the fair. Vivek Ramaswamy put on a rap show, and Arizona’s Kari Lake talked some bull with a New York Times reporter, for example, among the various bids for attention. Former Trump VP Mike Pence even brought up The Face Fly.
As DeSantis was flipping burgers and making his own appeal to Iowa Republicans, the literal shadow of Trump passed over as the ex-presidents private jet did a fly-by of the fairgrounds.
The Trump supporters cheering “we want Trump!” and “we love Trump!” to drown out the governor. Something that the MAGA voters had been doing to DeSantis throughout in order to try and tank the top challenger to Trump’s grip on the party.
The buzz went from the ground to social media, of course.
It wasn’t the only fly-over disrupting the DeSantis campaign’s efforts. As the 2024 challenger was set to speak at the fair with Governor Kim Reynolds, another plane flew overhead pulling a sign that read, “Be likeable, Ron!”
The press and the Trump campaign have made a point of characterizing DeSantis’s interactions as unlikeable in the effort to derail him before he becomes a serious threat to Trump.
The governor’s campaign recently underwent a reset with multiple staffers given walking papers , including his campaign manager.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump has extended his lead over DeSantis by almost 40 points.
