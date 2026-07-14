‘We’re Not Gonna Take It!’ Immigrant C-SPAN Caller Lays Into Democratic Socialists of America Boss

A female immigrant called into C-SPAN on Tuesday and went off on Democratic Socialists of America co-chair Ashik Siddique for peddling a twisted anti-American ideology that she said only leads to “misery and death.”

The woman named Denise told Siddique she believed Americans will reject the DSA playbook, despite recent primary victories by socialist candidates.

“In the U.S. we’re not going to be fooled by people like you, we are not. There is a reason why everybody is trying to get here, this is the only place in the world where if you work hard, you can make it,” Denise said. “And that’s what I did, coming here with nothing and made it. So the idea of democratic socialism is trying to put lipstick on a pig — we’re not going to take it.”

Denise was then asked where she moved to the U.S. from; she said Haiti. Siddique sat quietly as she ripped socialism some more.

“Socialism is the worst thing that can exist in the world, and they know it,” she said. “It leads to misery and death. That’s what it is.”

She added, “There’s a reason why we wanna come here, it’s because you can make it.”

Beyond its socialist economic agenda, the DSA website said it is against President Donald Trump’s “racist immigration policies” and America being allied with Israel, which it said has committed a “genocide” in Gaza.

“Without a working-class alternative to the Democratic Party, capitalists, Democrats, and the far right will continue to perpetuate violence and injustice at home and abroad,” the DSA platform adds. “Workers are realizing that we deserve more from our political parties. As socialists, our goal is to defeat the right and build a real democracy. We stand against the capitalist class and the politicians that serve their interests at the expense of the rest of us.”

Denise’s call into C-SPAN follows socialist candidates having a strong recent run in the U.S.

DSA member Zohran Mamdani (D) was elected mayor of New York City last fall, and a handful of democratic socialist candidates won Democratic primaries over the last month.

Two of those candidates in New York — Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) and Claire Valdez (D) — are card-carrying DSA members, just like Mamdani; the mayor backed both Chevalier and Valdez in their primaries. On top of their shared socialist beliefs, they agree with Mamdani that ICE needs to be abolished.

The socialist wave was celebrated by Mamdani in interviews soon after, but a number of establishment Democrats were unsettled by it. One centrist House Democrat told Axios that 2027 would be a “headache” for the party with them around.

Bill Maher similarly vented that the Democrats would “blow” the midterms if they embrace the “crazy” socialists, and James Carville urged congressional Democrats to shun any socialists who enter Congress.

Meanwhile, Trump sardonically congratulated Mamdani on getting “3 solid Communists” elected. His tone shifted a few days later, when he said the communists have started to make “their move” in the USA.

“The game is on,” Trump said. “Enjoy watching!”

Trump has ripped the socialists and socialism plenty of other times recently. He said during his Fourth of July speech that communism is a “cancer” that must be dealt with ASAP.

Watch above.

Jason Cohen contributed to this report.

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