Mamdani Calls to Ignore Democratic Party Elders and Push for Abolishing ICE

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) said it is time for the Democrats to ignore party leaders, embrace a “new vision,” and call for the abolishment of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

The democratic socialist doubled down on his push to abolish ICE during an interview on MS NOW’s The Weekend on Saturday.

Co-host Eugene Daniels asked Mamdani for his thoughts on the protests at the Delancey Hall ICE facility across the Hudson River in New Jersey.

Mamdani said he remained committed to his belief “ICE should be abolished,” because “there is no way to reform this kind of cruelty that we’re seeing.”

“When it comes to our city, we’re proud of our sanctuary city policies,” Mamdani added.

“What do you say to people who say language — and there’s Democrats in D.C. who say language — like ‘abolish ice’ are unhelpful for the political health of the Democratic Party?” Daniels followed up.

Mamdani didn’t sound like he was too worried about those complaints from fellow liberals.

“I think we’ve listened to them before, and look where we are,” Mamdani said. “I think it’s time to develop a new vision for this party, one that is unflinching in its beliefs and also uncompromising in its principles.”

President Donald Trump won the 2024 election in large part because he promised to crackdown on illegal immigration. Border crossings plummeted during his first year back in the White House, and he deployed ICE and Border Patrol agents to major cities to apprehend illegal immigrants.

But those moves were met with swift pushback from many Democratic leaders — including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (D), who compared Trump’s ICE raids to Nazi Germany. And immigration raids in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, and elsewhere have been met with large anti-ICE protests and riots.

Some Democrats like Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) have pushed back on calls for their party to embrace the abolish ICE movement. But Mamdani says it is time for the Dems to ignore them.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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