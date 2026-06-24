Trump Congratulates Zohran Mamdani on Getting ‘3 Solid Communists’ Elected in NYC

President Donald Trump gave New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) kudos on getting “3 solid Communists” elected on Tuesday night during the Democratic primaries — victories the president said were boosted by the fawning coverage Mamdani gets from the “Fake News Media.”

The president gave Mamdani a shoutout on Truth Social on Wednesday morning. He said Mamdani’s endorsements were impressively effective – and nearly as helpful as the ones he’s given to Republican candidates.

Trump posted:

Mayor Mamdani pulled through 3 solid Communists, and has received loud and universal applause from the Fake News Media. Congratulations Mr. Mayor! I went 16-0 last night, helping to elect wonderful American Patriots, and the Media doesn’t say a word. Over the last two years, my endorsement has netted 259 Primary WINS, and almost no losses, with Zero media attention!!! FAKE NEWS. President DJT

The sardonic note followed three Mamdani-backed socialists winning their primaries on Tuesday night.

Two of the candidates — Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) and Claire Valdez (D) — are card-carrying members of the Democratic Socialists of America, just like the mayor. The third candidate is Brad Lander (D), a former member of the DSA who left the organization after its response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack in Israel.

Still, he earned Mamdani’s support by running as an anti-Israel candidate against pro-Israel incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY). Lander has claimed American support for Israel made the USA “complicit in genocide.”

Beyond their shared socialist beliefs, the three candidates also agree with Mamdani that ICE needs to be abolished.

The socialist sweep was celebrated by Mamdani on Tuesday night, but a number of establishment Democrats were rattled by it. One centrist House Democrat told Axios that 2027 would be a “headache” for the party with them around, while another House Dem reacted to the sweep by saying “Holy sh*t.”

As for Trump, he has quipped a number of times about Mamdani being a socialist — and even dubbed him “My little communist.” But the two seem to have a pretty good rapport, based on the two chummy meetings they’ve had at the White House.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!