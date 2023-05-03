‘We’ve Got to Wait to See’: Chuck Grassley Pressed on Meaning of Latest Biden ‘Bribery Scheme’ Allegations

Fox News anchor John Roberts spoke with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Wednesday after the senator sent a letter, co-signed by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), asking the FBI and DOJ for a document they believe details an “alleged criminal scheme” between President Joe Biden and a “foreign national.”

“We’re wondering exactly what this is all about. According to a press release that was sent out by James Comey’s office, this is the information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national,” Roberts reported, adding:

It goes on to say the American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people. Well, that really whets our appetite as to exactly what this is all about. Does this have to do with Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings in Ukraine or China, or is it something else?

“Well, I guess basically we’ve got to wait to see what the document exactly says,” Grassley replied.

“But I’m convinced that we’ve got to get this detail. And at this time, the FBI needs to explain whether it’s accurate or not. But this is based upon information that we get from what I think are very credible sources within the department,” the senator added, noting the letter was based on whistleblower information.

“We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures,” wrote Grassley and Comer in their letter, adding:

Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decision.

Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, issued a subpoena for the document in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday as well.

