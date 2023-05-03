Comer Subpoenas FBI Document Outlining ‘Alleged Criminal Scheme,’ Bribery Between Biden and ‘Foreign National’

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting more information about an “alleged criminal scheme” between President Joe Biden and a “foreign national” during his tenure as vice president Wednesday.

“We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures,” wrote Grassley and Comer. “Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decision.”

The two Republicans said that the document is believed to include “a precise description” of the criminal scheme and that “the significant public interest” in the agencies’ handling of the allegation, as well as those agencies’ “track record of allowing political bias to infect their decision-making process” means that the matter requires “exacting confessional oversight.”

In his capacity as chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Comer issued a subpoena for the form in a separate letter addressed to Wray. The FBI director is required to turn the form over by noon on May 10th.

According to Comer, his committee is “considering legislation aimed at deficiencies in the current legal framework regarding disclosure of financial interests related to Vice Presidents and Presidents” as well as their family members.

Republicans promised to conduct extensive investigations into both Biden and his troubled son, Hunter Biden, upon retaking the House of Representatives during the 2022 midterm elections. They have followed through on that promise, although their investigations have yet to turn up hard proof of actionable criminal activity outside of already public information about Hunter Biden.

Wednesday’s letter would seem to indicate that Comer and Grassley believe they’re closer than ever to uncovering wrongdoing, although they conceded in their joint letter that “it remains unclear” to what extent the scheme was investigated by the FBI and DOJ.

“The DOJ and the FBI appear to have valuable, verifiable information that you have failed to disclose to the American people,” the pair argued. “Therefore, Congress will proceed to conduct an independent and objective review of this matter, free from those agencies’ influence.

