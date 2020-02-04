Politicos from across the spectrum delved into the details surrounding one company, following the disastrous Iowa Caucus, Monday.

An app developed by Shadow Inc, a company comprised of “veterans of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign,” was used to compile the results of the caucus– which have yet to be released.

Among the Clinton campaign alumni is Shadow Inc CEO and co-founder Gerard Niemira, who worked as director of product and a senior product manager at Hillary For America between October 2015 and November 2016.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Results from Monday’s caucuses could not be transmitted to Iowa party headquarters, and state Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price blamed the problem on a coding error.”

The results reportedly contained “inconsistencies,” which led to conspiracy theories surrounding the error, and particularly the relationship between Shadow Inc and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s campaign.

The Buttigieg campaign reportedly paid $42,500 to Shadow Inc last year for “software rights and subscriptions,” and the presidential campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden also made a payment to the company.

Democratic Party figures and organizations have set to distance themselves from Shadow Inc following the blunder, while Republican Party figures have used the opportunity to take shots at the opposition.

Some Republicans have even claimed that Niemira is married to a member of Buttigieg’s campaign– a claim retweeted by Donald Trump Jr.

Buttigieg uses same vendor, Shadow Inc., that Iowa Dem Party paid to develop their app for caucus results. Owner of Shadow is married to Buttigieg’s digital director. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/jCFYZrHYFX — HARLAN Z. HILL (@Harlan) February 4, 2020

