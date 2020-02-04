The Iowa Caucus can be described using a lot of different words — including many with only four letters. But in the opinion of one Fox News election specialist “rigged” is not one of them. And the use of that term by the campaign manager of President Donald Trump has set the Fox News analyst off.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom Tuesday, Chris Anderson of the Fox News decision desk ripped Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale’s suggestion that Monday night’s contest in Iowa was “rigged.”

Quality control = rigged? 🤔 https://t.co/rJY3gdRccE — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 4, 2020

“That’s slightly more ridiculous than the outcome of the caucuses last night — which is just a travesty,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t rigged, there’s no way around that. This is a total diminishment of the Iowa caucuses, even if they do put their results out.

Anderson’s certainty that the caucus was on the level is rooted in his belief that no one stands to gain from the delayed results.

“If something is rigged, it benefits the people that rigged it,” Anderson said. “And this is the absolute worst outcome for the Iowa Democratic party.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

