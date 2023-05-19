‘What the F*ck is Wrong With You?’ Nebraska Lawmaker Explains She Doesn’t Talk to People Who Oppose ‘Basic Civil Rights Sh*t’

Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt (I) said that while she is willing to engage political opponents on issues like abortion, she doesn’t bother with those she thinks oppose “basic civil rights shit.”

In an interview published in Semafor on Friday, Hunt, who has a transgender son, blasted anti-trans politicians.

Hunt, 37, filibustered a bill in March seeking to ban gender-affirming care for minors seeking to transition. The measure was ultimately merged with anti-abortion legislation. It passed on Friday.

“Even though this is a Republican state, we hadn’t been sidetracked before by this anti-gay, anti-abortion, anti-woman bullshit,” she told Semafor.

“So what changed in this session?” the publication’s Dave Weigel asked.

“The woman who introduced these anti trans bills, Kathleen Kauth — she’s new, she was appointed,” Hunt stated. “Because her anti-trans bill made it out of committee, and it’s on the floor for debate, we’re forced to take it seriously. It’s really taken up all of the oxygen in the whole legislature.”

She then explained that she doesn’t work with or even speak to those opposed to civil rights:

Reasonable people can have disagreements on whether we should ban abortion at 20 weeks or 12 weeks, or even six weeks. But some of this basic civil rights shit, I’m just like: What the fuck is wrong with you? I don’t talk to them. I don’t acknowledge them. I don’t want to work with them. I literally don’t think that they’re good people.

During her filibustering, she left the Democratic Party to become an independent.

“The way they talk about it just really doesn’t represent the way things actually are here,” she said. “What I hate is when, on TV, they’ll say something like “Democratic hero Megan Hunt claps back against Republican leadership,” stuff like that. Okay, maybe that would work for some other legislative body. But that’s literally not right.”

