WATCH: Trooper Assaulted, 6 Arrested During Protest At Nebraska State Capitol

A state trooper was assaulted and six people were arrested during a protest at the Nebraska state Capitol on Friday.

According to the State Patrol, “multiple observers in the opponent balcony began yelling” during the legislative debate before two people “threw objects over the balcony onto the legislative floor.”

“Those individuals, Lucia Salinas, 24, of Omaha, and Maghie Miller-Jenkins, 36, of Lincoln, were arrested for obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace,” the State Patrol said in a press release, adding that several other protesters were arrested for refusing to leave and resisting arrest.

As troopers attempted to take one protester into custody, a woman allegedly “approached and tried to push past another trooper.”

“The trooper held her back, at which time the woman punched the trooper in the chest,” the press release said. “She was immediately taken into custody. Sara Crawford, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.”

The Nebraska State Patrol published video of the incident on social media, which showed a woman pushing into an officer before appearing to punch him in the chest. There were reportedly no injuries during the incident.

Protesters in the video could be seen holding signs which read, “Defend Trans Kids,” “Keep Hate Out of Healthcare,” and “Stop Attacks on Trans Youth.”

The protest took place as Nebraska passed the “Let Them Grow Act” — a bill restricting gender transition procedures for those under the age of 19, as well as abortions after twelve weeks.

