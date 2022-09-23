Whitmer’s GOP Opponent Invokes Kidnapping Plot: ‘Good at Taking Business Hostage’ Despite Fears of ‘Being Kidnapped’

Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon made light of the kidnapping plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) on the campaign trail Friday.

Dixon said in spite of Witmer’s apparent anxiety over being kidnapped by far-right extremists, she was good at holding small businesses “hostage” during the pandemic.

Whitmer was the target of a plot by a group of men to kidnap her in 2020. The plan was foiled by FBI informants, but has since been written off by many on the right as a case of entrapment.

Dixon dismissed the plot in Troy, Michigan Friday afternoon when she accused Whitmer of holding the state’s businesses “hostage.”

“The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you’re ready to talk,” Dixon said at an event. “For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage and holding it for ransom.”

Here's the full kidnapping quote from Dixon today. waiting on a response from @gretchenwhitmer pic.twitter.com/OpjQV0NKhf — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) September 23, 2022

Representatives for Whitmer addressed Dixon’s comments in a scathing statement that was issued within minutes:

Threats of violence and dangerous rhetoric undermine our democracy and discourage good people on both sides of the aisle at every level from entering public service. Governor Whitmer has faced serious threats to her safety and her life, and she is grateful to the law enforcement and prosecutors for their tireless work. Threats of violence — whether to Governor Whitmer or to candidates and elected officials on the other side of the aisle — are no laughing matter, and the fact that Tudor Dixon thinks it’s a joke shows that she is absolutely unfit to serve in public office.

Two men were convicted for conspiracy to kidnap last month in relation to the plot. The prosecutor in the case said the goal of the plot was to spark a second civil war.

