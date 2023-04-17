Whoops! House Republican Announces He’s Endorsing ‘Donald J. Chump for President’

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) may have made a Freudian slip Monday when he endorsed “Donald J. Chump” for president.

“I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk about this on your show, and I’m happy and honored to endorse Donald J. Chump for president in 2024,” Steube told Newsmax host Rob Schmitt. He continued without missing a beat before eventually getting Trump’s name right:

He’s the only person that can reverse on day one all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration. The type of things that have happened on the Biden administration would have never happened under President Trump. We need to right all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that happen in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans, and do the things that the American First agenda stands for, and that is one person: Donald Trump. He’s widely supported in my district, widely supported in Florida, and I’m honored to add my endorsement to the long list of endorsements for President Trump.

Trump announced his candidacy on Nov. 15, 2022, in what some called a lackluster speech from Mar-a-Lago. His campaign has reported around $34 million in its war chest. The former president received a bump of $15 million in the days after he was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 criminal charges of business fraud, with some $4 million in the first 24 hours alone after the March 30 indictment.

Watch the Newsmax clip above.

