‘Why Are You Being So Unreasonable?’ Van Jones Spars with Tennessee Republican Who Voted to Expel Democrats

CNN’s Van Jones tangled with Republican Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Faison shortly after his caucus voted on Thursday to expel two Democrats for protesting inside the statehouse last week.

The Republican-dominated legislature used its two-thirds supermajority to expel Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who are Black. A third Democrat – Gloria Johnson – was spared expulsion by one vote. She is White.

The three lawmakers joined protestors last week to call on the legislature to enact gun restrictions after a mass shooting left three children and three adults at an elementary school in Nashville.

Jones began his exchange with Faison by noting he used to work in the Tennessee legislature and was born in Jackson County.

“So, I know how things work in that state,” Jones said. “Why did you not go to the Ethics Committee? Why did you not go through due process? If you are serious here saying, you want this legislature to be respected, why are you not following the rules and using the tools that you have? You want them to not be extreme, but you’re being extreme. Why is that?”

Faison replied by saying there’s “a lot of accusation on your part,” but insisted Republicans followed procedure.

“We actually are following the rules and we gave them ample chance,” Faison said. “We established what was taking place on Monday. There was due process.”

“Did you go to the Ethics Committee?” Jones interrupted.

“It is not just up to me,” Faison responded. “There’s actually you know, 71 I think, or 70 of the members who, after looking at what took place today, they voted to expel–”

Jones reiterated his question.

“Why did you not go to the Ethics Committee and do the things that are always done in that body? You’ve had people that peed on chairs that did not get expelled,” Jones said. “So I don’t understand why you skipped the Ethics Committee if you want respect. And if you want for people to be reasonable, why are you being so unreasonable?”

Faison disputed the veracity of the story about the urine-drenched chair at the statehouse.

“So, what you need to understand is this is a body of people who decide corporately, what we’re gonna do moving forward,” he said. “The overwhelming majority – the heartbeat of this caucus – says, ‘Not on this House floor. Not this way.'”

Faison explained that as a group, House Republicans wanted to bypass the Ethics Committee altogether.

Watch above via CNN.

