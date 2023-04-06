Trump Slams ‘FoxNews’ as ‘Fake’ For Covering ‘Fake News CNN POLLS’

Former President Donald Trump lit into Fox News on Thursday over the network’s willingness to cover CNN polls, a regular practice across all media.

“Why is FoxNews using Fake News CNN POLLS? Because they are Fake, even though I am leading by a lot, but not nearly as good as other polls. Leading Biden by 9 points, leading Social Security cutting DeSanctimonious by 35 points. MAGA!” Trump wrote on Thursday afternoon on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s post appeared to coincide with a report on the state of the 2024 GOP primary by Fox News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins on Your World With Neil Cavuto.

Jenkins reported on Trump’s increased fundraising haul since his indictment, but noted the former president trails the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC:

Now DeSantis has yet to enter the race, but as we reported here yesterday, Neil, a PAC supporting him raised a whopping $30 million in less than four weeks. Spokeswoman Erin Perrine reacting to the Trump move, telling Fox News this, saying, “This is the latest sign that the former president is nervous about his chances to win in 2024. Governor DeSantis isn’t even an announced candidate, and Trump knows he is his biggest opponent. The grassroots movement behind him to join the race is growing, and that scares Trump.”

Jenkins then mentioned a new poll released Thursday by CNN.

“Meanwhile, President Biden has yet to officially get into this race with an announcement rumored to come this month.” Now he’s heading to Camp David today for Easter, you see here. But it comes on the heels of a brand new CNN poll, Neil, that shows only a third of Americans or 32%, say Biden deserves to be reelected. That’s down from 37% back in December,” Jenkins concluded.

In the last few days, according to a search of SnapStream’s archive of cable news programs, the only other mentions of CNN polling on Fox News were regarding perceptions of Trump’s indictment – nothing to do with DeSantis.

Trump has attacked Fox News in recent weeks, accusing the network of promoting DeSantis over him.

“FoxNews is promoting Ron DeSanctus so hard and so much that there’s not much time left for Real News,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in late February, adding:

Reminds me of 2016 when they were pushing “JEB!” The new Fox Poll, which have always been purposely terrible for me, has “TRUMP Crushing DeSanctimonious,” but they barely show it. Instead they go with losers like Karl Rove, Paul Ryan and now, even “Yesper,” who have been wrong about everything! Isn’t there a big, beautiful, Network which wants to do well, and make a fortune besides? FAKE NEWS!

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com