‘You Need to Have Proof’: Ari Fleischer Urges Republicans ‘Don’t Start Accusing’ Biden of ‘Bribery’

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s impeachment announcement “powerful and effective,” but cautioned Republicans to have ironclad proof before accusing President Joe Biden of bribery.

Fleischer, who served under George W. Bush, appeared alongside Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) on Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus immediately after McCarthy spoke Tuesday.

“Again, the line of the day, I’m directing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden led by chairmen — and then he listed [James] Comer of Oversight, [Jim] Jordan of Judiciary, and Jason Smith of Ways and Means,” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner said.

“That was powerful and effective,” Fleischer said. “It was powerful and effective because it was understated. And this is my advice to Republicans: Don’t get carried away here. Don’t start accusing the vice president, the former vice president, the current president, of bribery. You need to have proof. You need to be measured. There is so much smoke out there. It’s now the responsible thing to run this down. But be measured as you go forward if you will convince the nation that you’ve got the goods.”

Fleischer also responded to White House Spokesperson Ian Sams’ tweet that called an impeachment inquiry is “red meat for the extreme right wing.”

“That’s a preposterous statement. We all know that Joe Biden lied,” Fleischer said, continuing:

Why did Joe Biden say that he didn’t have any knowledge of his son’s businesses? Why did he say that his son did not take millions from China when we know he did? And where is the White House Press Corps? I have been in that White House briefing room when it is on fire and the press is in a full feeding frenzy. Interesting day for the press corps today. Will the press corps turn their guns on the White House and demand answers to why Joe Biden lied? Or are they just going to come to the aid of the White House and go against House Republicans? The White House has some careful explaining to do, too. And it’s not about “right wing meat.” This is about the Vice President, former vice president’s behavior, now the president’s behavior.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

