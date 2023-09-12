Biden White House Hits Back at Kevin McCarthy: ‘Being Told by Marjorie Taylor Greene to Do Impeachment’

White House Spokesperson Ian Sams tweeted a lengthy response to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s announcement that he endorses a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

McCarthy reportedly told House members in a private meeting that impeaching Biden is the “logical next step” in the GOP’s probe into the president and son Hunter’s business dealings, and then publicly confirmed his intentions in a press conference late Tuesday morning.

“Will anyone ask Speaker McCarthy *why* an impeachment inquiry is the ‘next logical step?'” Sams tweeted, continuing:

The House GOP investigations have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by POTUS. In fact, their own witnesses have testified to that, and their own documents have showed no link to POTUS.” Reminder: McCarthy already said weeks ago on Fox he’d move forward with an impeachment

An appearance in which he based his impeachment push on non-existent obstruction of a non-existent request

Why no mainstream accountability for that falsehood? McCarthy is being told by Marjorie Taylor Greene to do impeachment, or else she’ll shut down the government

Opening impeachment despite zero evidence of wrongdoing by POTUS is simply red meat for the extreme rightwing so they can keep baselessly attacking him. They admit it. Maybe someone should ask [McCarthy]: Prior to the midterms, you said “the country doesn’t like impeachment used for political purposes” but now you’re doing just that, as Gaetz threatens your speakership and MTG says she’ll shutdown the government unless you do impeachment What gives?

Will anyone ask Speaker McCarthy *why* an impeachment inquiry is the “next logical step?” The House GOP investigations have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by POTUS. In fact, their own witnesses have testified to that, and their own documents have showed no link to POTUS 1/ — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) September 12, 2023

In McCarthy’s press conference, he said the GOP has “uncovered serious and credible allegations” against the Bidens.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com