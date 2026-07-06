‘You See?’ Trump Brags About Softball Question After Insisting to Call on ‘Friendly’ Reporter

Daniel Baldwin, the chief White House correspondent for the pro-MAGA One America News, was singled out by President Donald Trump for a question on Monday in the Oval Office, with the president skipping another reporter to find Baldwin for a “friendly” question.

Trump took questions from reporters after an event for his “Trump Accounts,” funded in part by computer titan Michael Dell and his wife.

“Please, Daniel, go ahead, please,” Trump said after briefly threatening to bomb civilian infrastructure in Iran in response to another question.

Last February, the Trump White House took over control of the press pool from the nonpartisan White House Correspondents’ Association. The move ended over a century of independence for the press pool deciding who gets credentialed into White House events, Trump’s press secretary now handpicks which outlets are allowed to ask questions.

“Go ahead, please. No, right behind you,” Trump continued as the reporter in front of Baldwin started to ask a question.

“You know why? He’s a friendly voice. Go ahead,” Trump then quipped.

“I wanted to thank you, first and foremost, for the Trump Accounts,” Baldwin began as Trump boasted, “You see? That’s what I call a reporter — he’s actually a great reporter.”

Baldwin continued, “So he’ll directly benefit from the accounts.”

“Good, thank you,” Trump added, as Baldwin asked, “Fast forward 18 years from now, and a lot of these kids are 18, and they look at the Trump account and see hundreds of thousands of dollars in them. What lesson do you hope they’ll walk away with regarding you and this program, and do you think this will go down as one of, if not the, signature policy achievements?”

Trump replied, “I hope so. I think it will. I really believe it’s going to be one — I think we’ve done a lot of great things, but I think this will be one of the top. It’s going to teach children to be entrepreneurial, as opposed to the threat of communism that you’re seeing a lot of.” Trump added:

These are not “social Democrats,” by the way — that’s a beautiful [phrase], “we’re social Democrats,” they say. They’re not social, they’re communists. They want to destroy our country. We’re not going to let that happen. But this helps. Even from the parents’ standpoint, you know — they see their child getting richer and richer as the market goes up. If it goes down, they don’t lose anything, and if it goes up, they make money — they have money. But if it goes up, they can become actually rich. And the parents are going to be watching, and we’re all going to be watching — we’re part of a very big and very beautiful game. It’s going to bring them into the mainstream. It’s going to bring them to recognizing — like Michael Dell, I said, “How the hell did you start this thing?” What he built is incredible. Now, his product is great, but as he said, he made them — I guess, laptops — he made a better laptop on his bed in a dorm than they sold in the store. So he started selling them, I guess, probably during college. I don’t know when you started selling it, but you sold a lot of them, and it just cascaded. And then his greatest deal was he met Susan, and she probably guided him beautifully — that was probably his most important thing. And they have great children, great everything, but, you know, it’s a beautiful story. Think of it — they gave $6 billion, $250 million, and there’s a rumor he’s giving more. I don’t know if it’s true. I’m not holding him to it — I mean, it ought to say, “Hey, how about doubling up,” right? But no — think of that. And he started with no money. He had a great brain, which, you know, is better than money, I think. But it’s like an amazing story, and that can happen with other people — maybe not to that extent, maybe there could be a few to that extent, but not to that extent — but that can happen with some of the people here. Some children living in poverty — it can happen, and now they have a real chance. It’s a big thing. It’s a big thing. Yeah, please.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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