Hasan Piker Slams House Dem Jared Moskowitz as ‘Fascist Collaborator’ for Siding With Trump on Israel: ‘That’s Not a Democrat’

Social media influencer Hasan Piker accused Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) of being a “fascist collaborator” for siding with President Donald Trump on issues related to Israel.

Last week, Piker headlined a virtual rally for Oliver Larkin, the Democratic Socialist challenging Moskowitz in the primary. Also on the call was Claire Valdez, a democratic socialist who was part of a trio of wins in New York that shocked the nation.

During the call, Piker explained why he supported Larkin’s effort to oust the incumbent, saying:

Obviously, we all despise the Republicans unconditionally and across the board. They’re fascists, right? However, there are fascist collaborators within the Democratic Party, and I don’t mind saying that Moskowitz is one of them because he has said it. It’s not me saying it. It’s something he has personally communicated. He is the one who has said he agrees with the Trump administration’s actions, as it pertains to the Trump administration’s allegiance to the state of Israel, or even Marco Rubio, broadly, and his initiatives across the board. That’s not a Democrat at that point. That’s a Republican that is running with a “D” next to their name, and we can’t let that happen. We can’t allow that to happen.

Hasan Piker calls Rep. Jared Moskowitz a "fascist collaborator" in a virtual rally for Oliver Larkin, a socialist candidate challenging the Florida incumbent "He agrees with the Trump administration's actions as it pertains to the Trump administration's allegiance to the state… pic.twitter.com/UTJMrINKBL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 7, 2026

Larkin remains a long shot against Moskowitz in a district Trump won by nine points in 2024. According to Larkin, however, his campaign’s internal polling revealed he would fare better against the Republicans than Moskowitz would.

This terrible @JaredEMoskowitz poll shows the risk of running a pro-ICE, pro-Israel, pro-DOGE corporate Dem vs. the GOP. Moskowitz’s own poll has him +1 over Moraitis. We’re +9. He’s +10 over Singer. We’re +12. 🟦Larkin 43%

🟥Moraitis 34%

——

🟦Larkin 45%

🟥Singer 33% https://t.co/IO6lSB5Tnm pic.twitter.com/jYIG89r9XR — Oliver Larkin for Congress (@OliverALarkin) July 6, 2026

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